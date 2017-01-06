Hijacked Afriqiyah Airways plane leaves Malta
A320 needed towing due to a flat battery, aviation sources say
The Afrqiyah Airways aircraft hijacked and diverted to Malta last month is on its way back to Libya, having left Malta International Airport this afternoon.
The Airbus A320 plane had been grounded for the past two weeks as investigations into the hijack got underway. The period of inactivity took its toll, with aviation sources telling the Times of Malta that initial attempts to start up the plane had failed due to a flat battery.
Airport officials subsequently towed the plane to a different part of Malta International Airport. The manoeuvre seemed to do the trick, with the plane's engines springing to life and the aircraft rising into the skies within mere seconds.
Afriqiyah Airways representatives had been denied access to the aircraft in the days and weeks following the hijack, with a lawyer for the airline having told a court last Wednesday that the grounded aircraft was costing the company a pretty penny.
In a statement, the airline said it welcomed the release of the aircraft, which could now resume commercial operations.
Afriqiyah Airways flight operations manager captain Shadli Abussen thanked
captain Ali Milad and the crew of hijacked flight 8U209 for the calm and competent manner in which they handled the situation.
“Despite the political instability in Libya, Afriqiyah Airways has continued to maintain a commitment to train its crews to the highest international standards," he said.
