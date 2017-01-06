Advert
Friday, January 6, 2017, 11:08

George Vella unhurt in car accident

Foreign Affairs Minister George Vella escaped unscathed following a traffic accident in Żejtun this morning.

The minister was being driven towards his Valletta office when his official car was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Nobody was injured but the official car was considerably damaged, according to a government statement.

 

