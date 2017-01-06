Fix your portal now, architects tell PA

Architects are being impeded from "successfully and confidently" submitting and accessing documentation to the Panning Authority because of serious problems to its new online application portal.

For the past week, architects and civil engineers have been unable to submit new applications, download information from ongoing or decided applications, to submit correspondence and drawings to the authority, and to generally provide their clients with services related to the eApplications portal.

The Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers (KTP) raised its concerns about the launch of the new online application portal via a statement this morning.

The Chamber wanted the PA to confirm when the system will be fully functional, and to inform public how it will be dealing with situations where deadlines, which are bound by legal time-frames, could not be met, as a result of the lack of functionality of the portal. Such a statement has not been forthcoming.

Towards the end of 2016, the PA announced it would be launching an upgraded version of its online application portal, known as eApplications. The old system was shut down on December 23, and the authority said the new version would be online and functional as of January 2.

The KTP has communicated with the authority on a daily basis on this matter over the past week, and acknowledged that one would expect some minor teething problems with any new system. However, the situation being faced by the profession is now far from being a minor issue, and the lack of formal communication by the authority is unacceptable.

In accordance with legislation, planning applications are handled solely through the eApplications portal, and therefore the lack of functionality of such a system for the last two weeks is entirely unacceptable, as it is the sole means of communication with the authority in this regard.