Explain tens of millions in overspending, PN tells government

From left: PN MPs Claudio Grech, Mario de Marco and Kristy Debono. Photo: PN

The government overran its budget by tens of millions of euros last year while leaving low-income earners high and dry, the Nationalist Party said today.

Supplementary financial estimates for 2016 showed that the government's recurrent expenditure was an eye-watering €100 million more than initially budgeted with capital expenditure also up, PN deputy leader Mario de Marco said.

Examples of ballooning expenditure included:

The Office of the Prime Minister spending more than triple its original €640,000 allotment for travel expenses

The Tourism Ministry budgeting €9,000 for "professional services" but then spending €1 million

The Malta Tourism Authority spending €15 million more than the €40.5 million that had been budgeted

The Economy Ministry spending €2.5 million on contracts, when just €107,000 had been budgeted

Dr de Marco said that while the government went on a spending spree, the number of people at risk of poverty was steadily climbing.

The PN deputy leader asked how the budget shortfall would be fixed, and if any government services would be cut to make up for the missing millions.

"It is clear that the government's budgeting processes are not working as they ought to," Dr de Marco said, noting that the discrepancies ran into the millions.

PN shadow economy minister Claudio Grech said that the government was frittering away the €180 million in increased income tax revenues it was raking in, rather than investing them in infrastructural projects.

PN MP and financial services spokeswoman Kristy Debono spoke along similar lines, saying that it would have been far wiser of the government to invest additional revenues in capital projects rather than the unbridled way in which ministerial budgets had been overrun.