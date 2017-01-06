Controversy rages on the use of the morning-after pill and whether it is merely contraceptive or can also be abortifacient.

The matter of whether it is contraceptive or abortifacient is beside the point when it comes to the objective morality of it all. In other words, use of the pill, under any circumstances, is highly-immoral even if (for argument’s sake) its effects were only contraceptive. Immorality is not merely an affront to God and to humanity; it also has bad repercussions which we will experience during our lifetime.

The most psychosomatic deed in life, for better or for worse, is sexual union. In the context of the total self-giving of married couples to each other it is beneficial and unitive. Egotistically used, for carnal pleasure, it damages psychologically and, often, even physically.

Society has trivialised sex. Casual promiscuity is a debasement of an act that nature intended for procreation and the bonding and unity of husband and wife in marriage.

Additionally, in this case there exists an effect to the pill that is murder and destruction of a human being.

Who are we to destroy life? Who are we, despite our pride and our arrogance, our ignorance and denial of the principles involved, to argue pro-pill, if objective truth is not on our side? Who are we to discuss certain aspects of human behaviour if we are ignorant of the universal guiding principles which determine moral behaviour?

If this unchangeable objective truth did not exist, as some say, how would we ever be able to tell good and evil apart in anything?