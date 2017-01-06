Advert
Friday, January 6, 2017, 06:08 by

Mario Dingli, Sliema

TV appearances

Astrid Vella is hurt because, for some reason or other, she was no longer allowed to give her environmental views on PBS. I am sure Vella follows closely what goes on in Malta and she should have realised she was next after well-known people who had programmes on TVM were stopped.

But there is still Xarabank. How about Vella applying to take part in that show? I am sure she will enjoy the applause.

