TV appearances
Astrid Vella is hurt because, for some reason or other, she was no longer allowed to give her environmental views on PBS. I am sure Vella follows closely what goes on in Malta and she should have realised she was next after well-known people who had programmes on TVM were stopped.
But there is still Xarabank. How about Vella applying to take part in that show? I am sure she will enjoy the applause.
