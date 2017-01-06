Advert
Friday, January 6, 2017, 06:53

Xewkija striker Hili voted top GFA player for December

Xewkija Tigers striker Gennaro Hili has been named BOV GFA player of the month for December. Hili was influential in Xewkija’s important victories against Għajnsielem and Nadur Youngsters last month. He scored both goals in Xewkija’s 2-0 win over Għajnsielem and netted another in the 2-0 victory over Nadur as the Tigers joined the Youngsters at the top of the standings. Aged 20, Hili is one of the most promising youngsters in Gozitan football. This is the first time Hili has won this individual award. Hili, who received the player of the month trophy from Horace Laudi, BOV regional manager for Gozo, chose to give the cash donation associated with this award to the Arka Foundation.

