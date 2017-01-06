Sporting briefs

Kroenke: US sports magnate Stanley Kroenke, who is the majority shareholder of London soccer club Arsenal, has bought into leading French vineyard Bonneau du Martray, the parties behind the deal said yesterday. The French family which owns the site, best-known for the highly-ranked ‘Grand Cru’ Corton-Charlemagne and Corton wines, said it had sold a majority stake to Kroenke. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Johnstone: Aston Villa have signed goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from Manchester United on loan for the rest of the season. The 23-year-old could make his debut in Sunday’s FA Cup trip to Tottenham after joining yesterday. He becomes Steve Bruce’s first signing for Villa, with the boss having targeted a new goalkeeper in January.

Diabate: Metz have reinforced their attacking options with the loan signing of Osmanlispor striker Cheick Diabate until the end of the season. The 28-year-old Mali international joined the Turkish Super Lig side last year after scoring 50 goals in 129 appearances in an eight-year spell at Ligue 1 rivals Bordeaux. Diabate moves to the Stade Saint-Symphorien on a six-month deal with an option to purchase.

Francis: Bournemouth defender Simon Francis will serve a three-match suspension after the Football Association rejected the club’s appeal against his sending off in Tuesday night’s match with Arsenal. Francis was shown a straight red by referee Michael Oliver following a challenge on Aaron Ramsey with the score at 3-2, before Arsenal went on to score a late equaliser.

Sevilla: Sevilla have announced the signing of defender Clement Lenglet from Nancy for an undisclosed fee. The 21-year-old passed his medical before signing a contract that ties him to the club until June 2021.