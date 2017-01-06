Fonte hands in transfer request, says Southampton
Southampton captain Jose Fonte has asked for a transfer after repeatedly rejecting improved contract terms, the Premier League side’s director of football Les Reed said.
“He’s made it very clear he would like to explore the opportunities for a transfer.
“That’s where we are at the moment, Jose wants to leave the club. He’s formally asked for a transfer,” Reed told the BBC.
“He’s had several opportunities to improve the contract situation. He’s reserved his right not to do that,” Reed said, adding that Southampton had not received a formal bid for the Portuguese international.
Fonte, however, said last month that he had not been offered a new contract.
“Just to set the record straight I did not reject a new contract. In fact, I have been informed by Southampton that they are not offering me a new contract,” the defender said then in a post on his Instagram account.
The towering Fonte, 33, joined from Crystal Palace in 2010 and has made 288 appearances for Southampton.
He was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United during the close season after helping Portugal to win the European Championship.
