Failure to sign Zaza led to resignation, says Prandelli

Striker Simone Zaza was linked with a move to Valencia this month.

Cesare Prandelli has cited the failed loan signing of Juventus striker Simone Zaza as one of the reasons for his shock resignation as Valencia head coach just three months into his tenure.

The Italian took over the reins at the Mestalla in September with the club languishing in bottom place in La Liga following a dismal start to the season under former boss Pako Ayestaran.

Prandelli managed to lift the club out the relegation zone albeit by goal difference before the start of the winter break but announced his departure after realising the Italy international, who is set to end his current loan deal at Premier League side West Ham early, was not joining his club.

The 59-year-old told Spanish newspaper Marca: “When we had agreed that Zaza’s signing had to be completed, and we all agreed – it was not completed.

“He was the only major player who could bring change and excite people.

“I had inherited a problem team, which had to be improved for various reasons. At the beginning of my adventure we all agreed that this team had to be improved.

“I emailed the owner (Peter Lim) confirming what he had said at a Singapore meeting with the request of four (new) players.

“I insist that the request at that time for the situation was for players (who were) ready, experienced.

“I thought I needed a creative centre midfielder and a recovery midfielder, clever and experienced players.

“After the video conference with the owner (in which Lim said Prandelli must choose between Zaza or a midfielder), I said that under these conditions I could not continue.

“I have not bought players, I have not made big signings. This is a mistake that they made but that I had inherited.”