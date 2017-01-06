Cameroon axe experienced defenders for Nations Cup

Cameroon have axed experienced defenders Henri Bedimo and Aurelien Chedjou from their final, 23-man list for the African Nations Cup finals, adding to eight players who had already said they did not want to take part.

Bedimo, 32, was not expected to recover in time from injuries that have kept him out of action for Marseille in the last two months while a similar lack of playing time at Galatasaray for Chedjou also cost him a place.

Cameroon had already been rocked by the decision of eight players not to go to the tournament, including striker Eric Maxim Choupo Moting, defen-der Joel Matip and fullback Allan Nyom of Watford.