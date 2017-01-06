Singapore fans want F1 race to continue

Formula One fans in Singapore are keen for the race to remain there, despite negotiations bet-ween organisers and F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone seemingly stalled, according to a survey conducted by British firm YouGov.

The contract for the race expires this year and Ecclestone and organisers are still in negotiations about extending beyond 2017.

The Singapore race costs some S$150 million ($104.69m) to put on every year, 60 per cent of which is funded by the government. It was first staged in 2008 and the city-state penned a five-year extension in 2012.

The future of the race, however, was a concern for the 1,002 Singaporean respondents to the survey, with 57 per cent keen for it to continue beyond this year and 70 per also felt the race had been a positive for the country.