Thursday, January 5, 2017, 07:47

French police hold former Kosovo PM after arrest warrrant

Ramush Haradinaj is also a former guerrilla fighter

A 2008 picture of Ramush Haradinaj.

French police have detained Kosovo's former prime minister based on an arrest warrant issued by Serbia.

Ramush Haradinaj, who is also a former guerrilla fighter, was stopped as he flew in from Kosovo's capital, Pristina.

Kosovo's foreign ministry said the arrest warrant issued by Serbia was "unacceptable". The government said it is trying to resolve the matter.

Mr Haradinaj was cleared of war crimes charges in two lengthy trials by a UN war crimes tribunal.

But Serbia accuses him of committing war crimes including kidnappings, torture and killings against Serb civilians when he was a senior rebel commander in western Kosovo during the 1998-99 war.

Kosovo seceded from Serbia in 2008.

Mr Haradinaj's party is now in opposition.

