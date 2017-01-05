Charlie Hebdo staff remember shooting victims two years on
Staff from the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo joined French politicians for a ceremony in Paris today to remember the victims of the attacks two years on.
Cartoonists including managing editor Riss gathered with the mayor of Paris and the French interior minister at the former offices of the publication where two Islamist gunmen opened fire during an editorial meeting, killing 12 people, many of them the newspaper's staff.
The staff and officials laid two wreaths and observed a minute's silence during a short ceremony, before moving to the spot a short distance along the road where policeman Ahmed Merabet was killed by the assassins as they fled.
The ceremonies were also attended by the families of the victims of the attacks, the town hall said.
A separate ceremony was later observed at the Kosher supermarket where another gunman took several hostages and killed four two days later.
The events marked the start of a bloody year of attacks in France.
