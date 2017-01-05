Works completed in time for ASMK races

The first motocross races of the new year will be held at the circuit in Ta’ Qali on Sunday.

The first races from the Autocross and Motocross National Championships, being organised by the Assoċjazzjoni Sport Muturi u Karozzi (ASMK) next Sunday, will take place on a renovated track at the circuit in Ta’ Qali.

Motocross riders will race over longer distances following changes at the circuit with the lap length extended to 1.4kms, the ASMK said.

The renovation has also enhanced the spectators’ view during the championship races.

During the festive break, the ASMK administration remained active as works were urgently needed to repair the extensive damage caused to the circuit by the heavy rains that fell late in December.

Works, under the charge of association projects manager Lawrence Darmanin, were completed in time for the championship races to resume, also thanks to the contribution of Central Asphalt Ltd and the Polidano Group.

Sunday’s programme gets under way at 10am and the racing card also features the popular Demolition Derby, cancelled due to bad weather on December 18.

The annual charity race is pencilled in for a 3.30pm start with the participation of 14 drivers.