Advert
Thursday, January 5, 2017, 20:23

Valletta, Birkirkara verbally agree on Muscat-Bonello swap deal

Rowen Muscat

Rowen Muscat

The first major transfer of the January transfer window is close to being completed as Birkirkara and Valletta reached a verbal agreement that will see goalkeeper Henry Bonello join the Stripes with midfielder Rowen Muscat moving to the Malta champions.

The two Premier League clubs have been in negotiations over the swap deal for a few days but the transfer gathered pace after Muscat agreed personal terms with Valletta following a lengthy meeting.

Talks between the two parties were held yesterday evening when finally the two clubs struck a verbal accord paving the way for the two Malta international players to complete their much-publicised moves tomorrow. 

If no last-minute hiccups crop up, Bonello and Muscat will make their debuts for their respective new clubs on Sunday when Birkirkara face Pembroke while Valletta take on Hibernians at the National Stadium.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Revived Rossoneri are back on track for...

  2. Tottenham end Chelsea's winning streak

  3. Pundits turn on Dean after latest...

  4. Birkirkara back to winning form after...

  5. Pertamina drops sponsorship for...

  6. City lose striker Mifsud for two months

  7. Camilleri stuns Sweden with goal in 1973...

  8. Delia says Stripes must deliver after...

  9. Hull sack coach Phelan

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed