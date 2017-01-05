Valletta, Birkirkara verbally agree on Muscat-Bonello swap deal

Rowen Muscat

The first major transfer of the January transfer window is close to being completed as Birkirkara and Valletta reached a verbal agreement that will see goalkeeper Henry Bonello join the Stripes with midfielder Rowen Muscat moving to the Malta champions.

The two Premier League clubs have been in negotiations over the swap deal for a few days but the transfer gathered pace after Muscat agreed personal terms with Valletta following a lengthy meeting.

Talks between the two parties were held yesterday evening when finally the two clubs struck a verbal accord paving the way for the two Malta international players to complete their much-publicised moves tomorrow.

If no last-minute hiccups crop up, Bonello and Muscat will make their debuts for their respective new clubs on Sunday when Birkirkara face Pembroke while Valletta take on Hibernians at the National Stadium.