Thursday, January 5, 2017, 06:05

Daring ski jumpers soar high in Innsbruck

Norway’s Anders Fannemel soars through the air during the 65th four-hills ski jumping tournament trial round in Innsbruck, Austria, yesterday. The Innsbruck stage is the third in the series which also takes the winter sport competitors to Oberstdorf, Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Bischofshofen.

