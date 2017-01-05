Daring ski jumpers soar high in Innsbruck
Norway’s Anders Fannemel soars through the air during the 65th four-hills ski jumping tournament trial round in Innsbruck, Austria, yesterday. The Innsbruck stage is the third in the series which also takes the winter sport competitors to Oberstdorf, Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Bischofshofen.
