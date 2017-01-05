Listening to the sounds of Valletta

An unusual sound exhibition currently on in Valletta brings to the fore the sounds one might encounter on a visit to the capital city.

Ideated by renowned Maltese percussionist Renzo Spiteri, Between the Heard entreats one to reconsider previously existing perceptions and experiences of Valletta.

Take in a sound experience of the capital city at St James Cavalier.

The sound installation oscillates in, out and around the many different narratives of the city with visitors listening in and to unexpected noises, echoes, transmissions and conversations.

Spiteri is a Maltese sound artist, composer and musician who creates work independently and in collaboration with visual artists, cultural organisations, dancers, writers and galleries. An internationally active multi-faceted artist, he is an exceptionally innovative and versatile arts practitioner, renowned for his creative use of sound and unlimited modes of expression, whose work bears a distinct sonic signature characterised by strong sculptural and dimensional aspects.

Between the Heard is presented by Spazju Kreattiv with the participation of Open Works Lab. The project is supported by Valletta 2018 Foundation, the Malta Arts Fund and Arts Council Malta. It is running at St James Cavalier in Valletta until January 15. Due to brief instances of explicit language, the installation is not suitable for those under 13 years of age. For more information, visit http://kreattivita.org .