Announcements

CALLEJA. On January 4th 2017 at Zammit Clapp Home, DOLORES, of Gzira aged 94, widow of Paul, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Carmen, her son George and his wife Mary, her daughter Evelyn Vella and her husband Alfred, her son Michael and his wife Mary, her son Ray and his wife Sandy, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Zammit Clapp Home on Friday, January 6th at 8.00am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Church, Gzira where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by internment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Zammit Clapp management and staff for their care and dedication shown throughout her stay at the Home. Lord grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR. On January 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, RENO of Sliema, residing in St Julian’s, aged 92, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his dear wife Theresa (Tessie), his daughter Doriette and her husband Paul Soler, his grandsons Raphael and Mark, his brother John and wife Lina, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, January 5 at 1.30pm for Sacro Cuor Parish Church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CURMI. On January 3, at LiveLife, Sliema, JOSEPH, a week short of his 76th birthday, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church after a long illness borne with Christian fortitude. Deeply mourned by his loving and devoted wife Doreen, née Marich, his brothers and sisters, Fr Robert Curmi, SDB, Sr Pauline RSCJ, John and his wife Rosemarie, Sr Helen RSCJ, Anthony and his wife Joyce, Sr Theresa FMA, Rita and her husband Albert Perotti, Alfred and his wife Vicki, Victor and his wife Afeline, and Anton Schembri, widower of Hilda, his sisters-in-law Caroline and Louise and their husbands Mario Balzan Demajo and Sandro Zammit La Rosa, nephews, nieces and their spouses, other relatives and many friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, tomorrow, Friday, January 6 at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (entrance from upper gate). No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Not gone from memory,

Not gone from love,

But gone to Our Father’s home above.

We must not murmur, nor complain

Trusting in Heaven to meet again.

CUTAJAR. On January 3 , at Mater Dei Hospital, CECILIA, widow of Carmelo, of Qawra, aged 88, passed away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Daniela, Silvana and her husband Alfred, Carmelo, widower of Gian Carla, her brother Italo and her sister Lucia, her grandchildren Lorriane, Robert, David, Nadia, Daniel, Marisa and Jean Paul, great-grandchildren Ylenia, Elisa, Matthias and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, January 6 at 9.30am for Santa Maria Addolorata Chapel where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at the cemetery in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Special thanks to all the staff at the Neuro Medical Ward for their sterling work. Lord grand her eternal rest.

VASSALLO. On January 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANK of Rabat, aged 74, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Jane, his son Leonard and his wife Doreen and their daughter Nicole, his daughter Claire, his siblings, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, January 6 at 3pm for Ta’ Ġieżu church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – TONY. On the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Robert and Christa, Iona and John and his grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BORG – WILFRED T. In ever loving memory of a dear husband and father on the 15th anniversary of his passing. Forever in our hearts and fondly remembered by his wife Nathalie and his son Matthew. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG – WILFRED T. On the 15th anniversary of his passing. Remembered with love by Anthony and Bukurie, and Anne and Herbert. Rest in peace.

BORG – WILFRED T. Fond memories of our dear brother-in-law and a cherished friend on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten. Maria and Lawrence, Henrietta and Louis, Michael and Sandra, Johanna and David, nephews and nieces.

CINI. In loving memory of WALTER, today the third anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Never forgotten and deeply missed by his wife Ivy, his children Gisele, Ann Marie, Lucienne and Anthony, and his grandchildren David, Jeremy, Sarah and Sophie. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at the MSSP Oratory, Birkirkara. Lord grant him eternal rest.

DELIA – JOSEPH. Lovingly remembered by his daughters, in-laws and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GIALANZE. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother, IRENE, on the second anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Michelle, Karl, Sarah, Lisa and Edward. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at St Julian’s parish church.

SALIBA. In loving memory of ESTHER on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her family.