A walk through the Maltese countryside

Come rain or shine, a walk through some of Malta’s finest countryside is a pleasant way to spend a Sunday morning. Photo: Frank Vincentz

A walk along the route known as Ta’ l-Argentier is taking place this Sunday in the morning.

The route is a circular one and meanders through country paths, over garigue plateaux and through a lush green valley from where the trek continues along the valley bed and back up towards the starting point.

The course is a scenic one and takes in some unusual and beautiful features including country cottages, mediaeval palazzos, hunting lodges, wooded areas and panoramic scenery.

Should it be raining, the trek will still proceed. The route is classified as being of moderate intensity and includes a medium climb half-way through, being otherwise along flat terrain. A moderate pace will be kept with the duration expected to be of two and a half hours.

Dogs are welcome to join with their owners. The organisers advise those wishing to participate to wear good trekking shoes and make arrangements for adequate cover from rain or sun. Walking sticks are optional, though they may come in useful. All participants need to ensure they have an adequate supply of water with them.

The meeting place for this trek is in front of the church of Żebbiegħ from where participants will proceed with their cars at 9.30am sharp to the starting point of the walk. For more information, look up Leisure Ventures on Facebook.