Woman lands in court, a day after coming to Malta

A Slovak woman who was arrested shortly after arriving in Malta yesterday, has been remanded in custody pending extradition proceedings.

Andrea Gyoriova, 43, is wanted in Slovakia to face proceedings after she allegedly failed to pay a creditor and instead fled her homeland.

The woman was taken to court today.

The prosecution explained how the woman had been arrested by the police as soon as she set foot at Malta International Airport upon arrival on a flight from Luton. The woman had travelled to Malta from London, her place of residence for the past five years, so as to spend a few days with her daughter who lives in Malta. A return ticket in the woman's possession indicated that she was to leave Malta on January 8,

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech noted that the woman's loan problems dated back to 2005 when her creditor had instituted proceedings against her in Slovakia to recover some €2,000. The case was decided in 2008 and Ms Gyoriova was ordered to settle her debt in three years' time. Having only paid part of her dues, the woman left her homeland, allegedly penniless.

The defence informed the court that her client wanted to pay the amount owed and had in fact instructed a lawyer in Slovakia to institute proceedings in her homeland so that the European Arrest Warrant could be dropped once the debt was settled.

The court remarked that extradition proceedings would continue until the European Arrest Warrant was withdrawn. The magistrate observed that this judicial act was not easily overturned and that the local court was bound to respect the order issued by its foreign counterpart.

Although the defence requested bail, the prosecution argued that the wanted person did not have sufficient ties in Malta. The fact that her daughter resided here was not solid proof that the woman would have an interest in remaining on the island.

The court upheld the argument made by the prosecution and denied bail, noting that since 2008 the woman had not tried to settle her obligations and had only come to Malta for a short holiday with no evident intention of remaining here.

Inspector Mario Cuschieri prosecuted.

Lawyer Sonia Consiglio was defence counsel.