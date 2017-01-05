Two injured after being hit with baseball bats in St Paul's Bay fight

Two men were seriously injured after they were struck by baseball bats during an argument in St Paul's Bay last night.

The two Serbian men, aged 36 and 43, were injured during the argument in Triq Bordino around 8.30pm.

Police were called to the scene after an arguments was sparked between a "group of people", the police said in a statment.

The source of the argument is not yet known.

The men, who sustained blows with baseball bats, were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance where they were found to be suffering from serious injuries.

The police are investigating.