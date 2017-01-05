Advert
Thursday, January 5, 2017, 10:27

Two injured after being hit with baseball bats in St Paul's Bay fight

Two men were seriously injured after they were struck by baseball bats during an argument in St Paul's Bay last night. 

The two Serbian men, aged 36 and 43, were injured during the argument in Triq Bordino around 8.30pm. 

Police were called to the scene after an arguments was sparked between a "group of people", the police said in a statment. 

The source of the argument is not yet known. 

The men, who sustained blows with baseball bats, were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance where they were found to be suffering from serious injuries. 

The police are investigating. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 'Land in Rome or I will blow up the...

  2. Watch: Man's dangerous climb up tower...

  3. Man who beat police officer is no Angel...

  4. Valletta City Gate kiosks given three...

  5. Off-duty policeman suffers 'brutal attack'

  6. Driver flees on foot after Ħamrun...

  7. Motorcyclist who died 'was about to...

  8. Fuel prices rise by 4c, no change in...

  9. Thief comes face to face with victim in...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed