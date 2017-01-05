Today's newspapers in review
These are the main stories featured in today's Maltese newspapers:
Times of Malta quotes the parents of a young woman who died in a horrific traffic accident a year ago today saying they are still seeking closure on the tragedy that turned their lives upside down.
In-Nazzjon says Maltese families have been fooled once again after they are being forced to pay more for petrol and diesel while Minister Konrad Mizzi holds an account in Panama.
L-oriżżont gives prominence to the court case in Malta of two hijackers who threatened cabin crew last month that they would blow up a plane if it did not land in Rome.
The Malta Independent takes another angle from the court case and says that many of the hijacked passengers thought it was bad weather which forced the aircraft to land in Malta.
