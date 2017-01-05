Seven slightly injured after being dragged out to sea
Seven people, all foreigners, were treated for slight injuries in Gozo hospital this afternoon after they were dragged out to sea at Dwejra.
The incident happened shortly after 3pm.
The AFM was alerted and deployed a patrol boat but those involved managed to make it to shore.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.