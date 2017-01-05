Advert
Thursday, January 5, 2017, 15:52

Seven slightly injured after being dragged out to sea

File photo.

Seven people, all foreigners, were treated for slight injuries in Gozo hospital this afternoon after they were dragged out to sea at Dwejra.

The incident happened shortly after 3pm.

The AFM was alerted and deployed a patrol boat but those involved managed to make it to shore. 

