Thursday, January 5, 2017, 10:46

Replicate Turkey deal on migrants to the centre of the Med, PM says

Deal should be accompanied by fair distribution of responsibilities

Joseph Muscat was in Slovenia.

The Turkish deal on migration should be replicated in the centre of the Mediterranean, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat reiterated, as he underlined Malta's EU Council presidency's priorities. 

Immigration has been the EU's toughest problem in the last few years, Dr Muscat told Slovenian diplomats in Ljubljana. The Maltese EU presidency was well aware of the disagreement on the issue between member states, and will do its utmost to reach some sort of convergence. 

The first step is to secure all borders, including maritime ones, Dr Muscat said. Though the migration deal to help Turkey absorb refugees was problematic, it was still the only deal which left an impact, he added.

"Such a deal should be replicated in the Mediterranean, taking into consideration the realities faced in this zone," the Prime Minister said. Such a deal should be accompanied by an effective distribution of responsibilities among member states.

Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar said his country agreed with Malta's "pragmatic" approach to the problem.

In 2016, about 360,000 people fled Africa via Libya to reach Italy, mostly in rickety boats. More than 5,000 died in the attempt, making 2016 the deadliest year on record.

Migrants, who were on a boat which capsized off Libya on Wednesday.Migrants, who were on a boat which capsized off Libya on Wednesday.
