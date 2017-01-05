Police warn of phone scam

The police have issued a warning about fraudulent phone calls where unknown callers try to steal people's bank account details.

The police said people had received such calls on mobile and land lines, sometimes with a local number even though such calls originate abroad.

They are told that unauthorised financial transactions would have been made, and they are then requested to supply personal details including bank account numbers.

The police warned that no bank or financial institution requests such information over the phone and no such information should therefore be given.