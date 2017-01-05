New vans to transport prisoners
Prison population doubles, to 550, in 10 years
The Corradino Correctional facility has received three new vans costing €95,000.
They will be used to transport inmates at the Corradino Correctional Facility, which has seen its population double to 550 over the past 10 years.
Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said this investment was part of a series of renovation projects at CCF. The last time vans were added to the fleet was in 1997.
Manpower at the facility has also been increased, new security cameras have been installed and new metal detectors have been commissioned.
The minister said the facility's administration is drawing up new programmes to enable the inmates to rehabilitate themselves.
Mr Abela noted that a new van had also been recently purchased to transport dogs which are no longer being kept in the facility so as not to risk become the inmates’ 'pets' once more.
