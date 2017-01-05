Minister again mum on FTS scandal

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo.

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo has refused to answer journalists’ questions on the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools scandal this afternoon, saying he had already reacted to the issue in Parliament.

The issue erupted after it emerged that the minister's long-time canvasser of Edward Caruana was being investigated for alleged fraud and corruption in relation to public school projects.

Mr Bartolo has ordered a news blackout on the matter on grounds that he did not want to prejudice ongoing criminal investigations.

Addressing a brief press conference on the upcoming students' council election, Mr Bartolo said he would only answer questions related to the elections.

When Times of Malta attempted to ask about the recent report on the Sec examination results published by the Matsec board, the minister replied that "all questions should be sent in writing".

When it was pointed out that this had already been done, he added that replies would be given in due course.