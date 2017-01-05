Man accused of stealing police motorcycle gives police the slip once more

A man who just three days ago was let out on bail after having been charged with complicity in the theft of a police motorcycle on New Year's Day, is being sought by the police once more after a judge revoked bail.

Yulian Angelov Dimitrov, a 25-year-old tile layer, had been released on bail subject to a personal guarantee of €5,000 and strict bail conditions. However, the criminal court presided by Madam Justice Edwina Grima was told today that on the very same day of his release the Bulgarian had failed to turn up at the police station to sign the bail book.

When the police turned up at the man's stated address there was no one there. The police discovered that the accused and his girlfriend had packed up all their belongings and fled.

The court ordered bail to be revoked and issued a warrant of arrest against the accused. Moreover it declared that the fugitive was to be put on the wanted persons list.

The court was informed by officials from the Attorney General's office that the process for the issue of a European and International Arrest Warrant was to be initiated.

The accused had been charged with having been an accomplice in the theft of a police motorcycle (at a road lock), with having violently resisted arrest, with having disobeyed police orders as well as with having been in possession of cocaine and cannabis at the time of his arrest.

The man had refused to disclose his true personal details under police questioning, agreeing to cooperate only when confronted with information traced via fingerprint records.

Lawyer Nadia Attard appeared on behalf of the Attorney General's office.