Thursday, January 5, 2017, 14:03

Lower part of Old Bakery Street, Valletta, to be closed

The lower part of Old Bakery Street, Valletta, from the corner of Sta Luċija Street, will be closed tonight and tomorrow night for road works, Transport Malta said. 

