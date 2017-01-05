Libyan aircraft allowed to leave Malta after hijack

An Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 aircraft which was hijacked over Libya and diverted to Malta two days before Christmas has been released by the Maltese courts and is expected to fly back to Libya today or tomorrow. Technical officers are on board to give it the all-clear.

The aircraft, carrying 120 people, was hijacked during an internal flight from Sebha to Tripoli.

Two men took over the plane and in a note to a member of the cabin crew threatened to blow up the aircraft unless it was diverted to Rome.

The aircraft eventually landed in Malta where the hijackers released the passengers and surrendered after a few hours of negotiation.

They made no demands but appeared to be part of a pro-Gaddafi movement, with one of the hijackers flying the green flag of the old Libyan government.

The hijackers had been armed with a hand grenade and two pistols which were subsequently found to be fake.

They have since been arraigned, where they are pleading not guilty to hijacking.

The aircraft was held in Malta pending police investigations, but the airline yesterday formally requested the court to release it. The passengers flew back to Libya a few hours after they were released.