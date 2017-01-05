Advert
Thursday, January 5, 2017

Government still awaiting documents to deport migrants to Mali

The government is still awaiting documentation from the government of Mali in order to deport nine migrants currently in detention, Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said this afternoon.

The nine were among a group of 33 people from Mali rounded up for deportation in November. Most had been in Malta for several years.

A large number of them were subsequently released for various reasons, with most having provided documentation enabling them to continue to stay here.

A delegation from Mali visited Malta last month to confirm that the people in detention came from Mali.

Questioned this afternoon, Mr Abela said the Maltese government had been expected the documents from Mali within days of the delegation's visit, but nothing had been received yet.

Asked if these people would still be held in detention, the minister said the government would consider its position and possible alternatives. 

