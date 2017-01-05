Advert
Thursday, January 5, 2017, 17:52

Fuel price increases were the lowest in the EU, OPM says

The increase in fuel prices announced two days was the lowest in the European, the Office of the Prime Minister said today.

Enemed on Tuesday announced a 4c increase in the price of petrol and diesel.

The OPM said that the Maltese were least affected by a 32% increase in the price of oil. The average increase in the EU was 8c for petrol and 10c for diesel.

The highest increase in the price of petrol was 12c in Sweden while diesel went up by 19c in Finland. 

The OPM said that according to European Commission figures, petrol and diesel prices in Malta are 6c lower than the EU average.

Under the former government, it said, prices rose at twice the European average. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 'Land in Rome or I will blow up the...

  2. Man who beat police officer is no Angel...

  3. Valletta City Gate kiosks given three...

  4. Man dies in Gozo clay wall collapse, son...

  5. Off-duty policeman suffers 'brutal attack'

  6. Malta in for cold snap as temperature...

  7. Watch: Parents feel 'abandoned' one year...

  8. Fuel prices rise by 4c, no change in...

  9. Thief comes face to face with victim in...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed