Fuel price increases were the lowest in the EU, OPM says

The increase in fuel prices announced two days was the lowest in the European, the Office of the Prime Minister said today.

Enemed on Tuesday announced a 4c increase in the price of petrol and diesel.

The OPM said that the Maltese were least affected by a 32% increase in the price of oil. The average increase in the EU was 8c for petrol and 10c for diesel.

The highest increase in the price of petrol was 12c in Sweden while diesel went up by 19c in Finland.

The OPM said that according to European Commission figures, petrol and diesel prices in Malta are 6c lower than the EU average.

Under the former government, it said, prices rose at twice the European average.