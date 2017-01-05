Man dies in Gozo clay wall collapse, son injured
A 59-year-old worker died after a rock collapse at a construction site in Gozo this morning, the police said.
The incident happened around 10am when the victim was working at a reservoir in Tumas Cassar Street, Għarb together with his son.
According to preliminary investigations, the incident was sparked after a clay wall caved in on the workers.
An ambulance and Civil Protection department workers rushed to the scene but the victim was certified dead on the spot. His 28-year-old son was injured and taken to Gozo general hospital. His condition is not yet known.
It is the first workplace fatality in Malta in 2017.
A magisterial inquiry has been opened. The police are investigating.