Thursday, January 5, 2017, 11:05

Man dies in Gozo clay wall collapse, son injured

The incident happened in Triq Tumas Cassar, Għarb. Photo: Google maps

A 59-year-old worker died after a rock collapse at a construction site in Gozo this morning, the police said.

The incident happened around 10am when the victim was working at a reservoir in Tumas Cassar Street, Għarb together with his son. 

According to preliminary investigations, the incident was sparked after a clay wall caved in on the workers. 

An ambulance and Civil Protection department workers rushed to the scene but the victim was certified dead on the spot. His 28-year-old son was injured and taken to Gozo general hospital. His condition is not yet known.  

It is the first workplace fatality in Malta in 2017.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened. The police are investigating. 

