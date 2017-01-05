7,980 psychotropic pills found in student's suitcase

A 23-year old Mcast student was granted bail today after having been found in possession of a considerable amount of psychotropic drugs.

Ayoub Ahmad Mohamed Ahmad, born in Libya but residing in Malta, was arrested last Tuesday when police, acting upon a tip off, discovered a suitcase packed with protein shake tubs in his possession.

The contents turned out to be some 7,980 psychotropic pills.

The accused immediately revealed the identity of the person who had allegedly handed him the suitcase and cooperated fully with the police in their investigations, the court was told.

The man identified by the accused was subsequently arrested,

Mr Ahmad persistently denied any knowledge of the contents of the tubs.

The defence argued that he should be granted bail since he had cooperated fully with the police and had even identified the person who had handed him the suitcase.

The court was informed that the accused was hoping to complete his studies at Mcast and also had a regular job through which he managed to pay his rent and tax bills.

The prosecution objected to the request for bail for fear that the accused, who lives with his girlfriend might flee from Malta to escape proceedings.

The court granted bail against a deposit of €2,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

"I want to make sure that you continue your studies" the magistrate said.

Inspector Frank Anthony Tabone prosecuted.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi was defence counsel.