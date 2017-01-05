Advert
350-year Għargħur chapel to be restored

The Planning Commission has approved plans for the restoration of the façade and interior walls of the chapel dedicated to the Assumption of Our Lady, in Għargħur.

The chapel, in Triq il-Kbira, dates back to the 16th century. It was funded by a certain Bernarda Cauchi, from where it gets its familiar name Ta’ Bernarda.

The Planning Authority said the restoration works will include the removal of weeds and vegetation from the façade, removal of flaking paint, the cleaning of mould growth from stone fabric, the replacement and reinstatement of deteriorated stone.

Other works include the reinstatement of lacunae, which will be mainly carried out by plastic repair using a lime-based mix and the pointing and finishing of stonework, which will entail the removal of existing defective mortar joints, wash down of stone and repointing.

The works will be carried out in accordance with an approved restoration method statement and monitored by the Planning Authority’s conservation officers.

The restoration method statement has been endorsed by the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage.

