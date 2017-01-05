18 leave on Kilimanjaro summit target

The KC team at the airport with Dun Gorg.

A group of 18 volunteers left Malta this morning with the aim of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa in aid of charity.

For the past 10 months, the team has been preparing physically for the challenge ahead.

The KC10 team is expected to start the ascent on Sunday and is expected to reach the peak by January 14.

The 18 members will be embarking on the challenge this year are Brian Warrington, Steffie Cassar Torregiani, Keane Cassar, Mark Lupi, Tisa Fenech, Manuel Galea, Kristina Mifsud, Nathan Mercieca, Mario Saliba, Therese Bonnici, Andre Gauci, Sarah Vella, Daniel Sammut, Lorna Grech, Mario Morana, Annalise Meli, Joan Ann Mallia and Roderick Mallia.

In the past year, €65,000 have been collected for a kindergarten in Jemu, Ethiopia, a school which will host over 120 children, providing them with education and a meal a day.

The project is being coordinated by Moviment Ġesu fil-Proxxmu. The cheque was presented to Fr George Grima at the airport.

The team will be inaugurating the project in Ethiopia, following their expedition on the mountain. This year, the project is being named after Chris Criminale, a KC 8 member, who passed away in 2015.

The team is expected back in Malta on January 29.