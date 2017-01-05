As the Tritons area is revamped...a glimpse back in time

The Department of Information today issued this picture, taken in 1959, when the Tritons Fountain was being set up just outside City Gate in Valletta.

The fountain was erected on the site of a section of the fortifications (St Magdalen Ravelin, see picture below) built by the knights to guard the city gate. The ravelin was demolished after the First World War.

The Tritons Fountain was, for decades, the hub of the bus terminus, but the area is again undergoing transformation - the fountain is being restored but will be retained. The area will be pedestrianised and the unsightly kiosks are finally being removed.

