Why Manchester?

As a frequent flyer with Air Malta to and from Manchester over 35 years, I am appalled at the decision by the Maltese air carrier to drop this route.

I have flown with them at different times of the year and rarely were there many empty seats, so I cannot fathom how this route can be unprofitable.

In an article in this newspaper on December 29, it was stated that Manchester is well served by “various low-cost and charter airlines”. This is misleading as only Ryanair and EasyJet offer direct flights.

The article also said that, due to distance, Manchester (1,454 miles) should have been axed years ago but flights will be increased to destinations such as Moscow (1,750 miles), Brussels (1,143 miles) and Amsterdam (1,228 miles), so the reason given does not make sense.

I can only hope other airlines will fill the gap but would much rather have a Maltese national carrier than the ‘no frills’ types.

Disappointment is surely an understatement.