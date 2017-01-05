Sweet Sliema

It is 7am and as the seconds tick away, I accept I will be late for the ethics class at the University once again.

The bus to Tal-Qroqq arrives and I get in. A mixture of morning breath, cheap coffee and unwashed hair slaps me right in the face. I manage to find a spot next to the back-door exit and it is too warm. What seems like water drops onto my head from the air conditioning. A passenger sits uncomfortably too close to me.

The bus driver’s erratic driving habits cause my breakfast to climb up my throat a little further every time he hits the brake.

I decide to look out of the window, notice the break of dawn on the horizon and can’t help feeling like my complaining is rather humdrum compared to what the sunrise has to offer.

As the first rays of sun hit the mighty waves of the Mediterranean and extend to the red and green balconies along the coastline, I cannot help but question why Sliema is said to be one of the worst-looking parts of Malta.

To me, as a Dutch girl who has the opportunity to relish this sight every morning, I feel blessed by the beauty this locality has to offer.

In the end, even if it might not be the most beautiful thing on this tiny rock in the middle of the ocean, it is all about embracing the warmth of the first beams of sunrise instead of focusing on the cold shadows on the other side of the ray.

I have embraced Malta and I have fallen in love with Sliema. I honestly have to tell you: this seaside town is a true gem.