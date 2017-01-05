Smoking mothers
I’m all for stopping parents from smoking in cars when children are present. A €50 fine is not enough to restrain them. They need to learn to be more sensitive and responsible for their children’s health and education. The same law should apply to those parents, especially mothers, who smoke while waiting for their children to start school. Every day, I meet young mothers with babies and small children smoking to their heart’s content while waiting outside San Ġwann primary school.
