When the Deputy Prime Minister, Louis Grech, was introducing a Bill on good governance and transparency he said, among other things, that a commissioner would be appointed, with the approval of at least two-thirds of the House, to ensure transparency and good governance.

Two thoughts come to mind in this respect.

How can any gentleman accept such a position in the knowledge that there is the Egrant millstone still hanging round the neck of the government?

How can the Nationalist Opposition approve such an appointment with the secret company still clouding transparency and good governance?

I think that before more talk on this Bill takes place, it would be better for all if the Egrant secret is cleared. Perhaps the forthcoming visit to Malta of the PANA Committee will help clear some of this heavy air.