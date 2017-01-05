Filthy towers

I wish to continue voicing my concern about the proposed tower developments at Sliema and Mrieħel.

In this time of the year we have naturally focused on the Christmas and New Year festivities but this is also the lull before the storm as the ruthless forces of money and greed are hard at work preparing to move on with their monstrous projects.

At this point, we hope and pray that the legal action being taken by Din l-Art Ħelwa and others against the developers who are only seeing as far as their pockets will put the brakes on this insanity. We must not give up in the face of power and money.

Din l-Art Ħelwa and others who really have the interest of Malta at heart should be given all the support needed in the upcoming struggle. Let us all be prepared. This is an issue that will irreversibly affect Malta as we know it and the Malta we will leave to our children when both we and the developers will have long gone.