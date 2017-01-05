Sporting briefs

Grant: Stoke City have completed the permanent signing of Derby goalkeeper Lee Grant for £1.3m following his impressive loan spell at the Premier League club. Grant has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract and moves to the bet365 Stadium for a fee of £1.3m.

Hull exits: Hull City coaches Neil McDonald and Bobby Mimms, plus chief scout Stan Ternent have left the Premier League club. The Tigers sacked head coach Mike Phelan on Tuesday night and all three members of his backroom staff have followed him out of the KCOM Stadium.

Cellino: Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino has sold a 50 per cent stake in the Championship club to Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani. Sports media tycoon Radrizzani, 42, who entered into talks with Cellino in the summer, has acquired 50 per cent of the club’s share capital through his company Aser Group Holding. Speculation over the club’s future had been mounting since Cellino, 60, assumed 100 per cent control at Elland Road in September when he bought the minority stake still held by previous owner Gulf Finance House.

Gestede: Middlesbrough have completed the signing of striker Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa on a three-and-a-half-year deal which will keep him at the Riverside Stadium until 2020, the club said yesterday. Although no details of the transfer were released, media reports said Middlesbrough had paid six million pounds to lure the 28-year-old Gestede back to England’s top flight.

Celtic: Brendan Rodgers is ready to kick-off Celtic’s January spending with a £2.8m swoop for Ivory Coast midfielder Kouassi Eboue. Reports said the Parkhead outfit have agreed a fee with the 19-year-old’s Russian club FC Krasnador. Now they must strike personal terms and apply for a work permit.

King’s Cup – last 16 (1st legs)

Alcorcon vs Cordoba - 0-0

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal - 3-1

Real Madrid vs Sevilla - 3-0

Playing today

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona - 21.15