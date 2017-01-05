Sliema step up Temile pursuit

Sliema Wanderers have stepped up their interest in Birkirkara winger Frank Temile and talks between the two clubs are believed to be progressing well.

With the Blues determined to strengthen their attacking power this month, Temile has emerged as a key target for coach John Buttigieg who is looking to sign a versatile forward to replace Milos Galin.

The Bosnian was released by Sliema after failing to prove his worth since joining the BOV Premier League club last summer.

While Galin was an unknown quantity when he signed for the Blues in the close season, Temile has vast experience of the domestic game having had stints with Valletta, Qormi and Naxxar Lions before joining Birkirkara last season.

Temile, 26, burst to prominence in an amazing breakthrough campaign with Valletta, helping the club win the Premier League in 2008. His eye-catching performances for Valletta earned him a move to Dynamo Kiev but Temile returned to Maltese football at the end of his five-year contract with the Ukrainian giants.

Visa complications had delayed Temile’s trip from Nigeria to Malta in summer, forcing him to miss the first part of the pre-season and most of Birkirkara’s Europa League campaign, but he has since re-established himself as a first-choice player.

It is understood that Sliema, who are also looking to recruit a foreign defender, are hopeful of reaching agreement with Bir-kirkara over Temile’s transfer.

The Stripes are among a host of clubs who are tracking Aidan Friggieri but the young Sliema winger is not part of negotiations on Temile’s potential switch to the Blues.

Birkirkara have made Sliema an offer for Friggieri but they face competition from rivals Valletta and Ħamrun Spartans.

Meanwhile, Birkirkara and Valletta are still engaged in talks over an exchange deal involving Malta internationals Rowen Muscat, who plays in midfield, and goalkeeper Henry Bonello.

Bonello has reportedly agreed to join Birkirkara but Muscat is still evaluating his options and is leaving the matter in the hands of his foreign agent who is currently here to lead the negotiations.

The 28-year-old Bonello was instrumental in Valletta’s title-winning campaign last season but has struggled for first-team football since serving a three-match ban, losing his place to Lithuanian goalkeeper Dziugas Bartkus who has impressed with a series of impressive performances.

Bartkus, who linked up with Valletta in the close season, is expected to be offered a new contract by Valletta in the coming days.

Earlier this week, the Premier League champions concluded the transfer move of Lithuanian forward Tomas Radzinevicius following the departure of Argentine Federico Falcone who has joined Malaysian club Terengganu FC.

Radzinevicius, 35, is in line to make his Valletta debut in the Premier League match against fellow title hopefuls Hibernians on Sunday.

Lepovic starts training

Balzan, who reclaimed top spot in the championship after beating Hibs 2-1 in their final game for 2016, have added Serbian midfielder Milos Lepovic to their squad.

Lepovic, who last played for Novi Pazar in the Serbian SuperLiga, reported for his first training session with Balzan on Tuesday.

The Premier League leaders have applied for Lepovic’s international transfer certificate in the hope of having the attacking midfielder available for their fixture against Gżira United this Sunday.