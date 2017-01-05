Advert
Sampdoria sign defender Bereszynski from Legia Warsaw

Serie A team Sampdoria have signed defender Bartosz Bereszynski from Polish Ekstraklasa side Legia Warsaw.

The 24-year-old Bereszynski, who has three caps for Poland, joined Legia Warsaw from youth club Lech Poznan in 2013 and has won the Ekstraklasa title, Polish Cup and Polish Super Cup treble in the last two seasons.

Although financial details of the transfer were not released, local media reports suggested Sampdoria paid two million euros ($2.09 million) for the defender’s services.

With Sampdoria currently 13th in Serie A, Bereszynski has set his sights on qualifying for Europe’s second-tier competition and hopes to cross paths with his former team-mates in the next campaign.

“I think that we have the team to play in the next season in the Europa League,” Bereszynski told Sampdoria’s TV channel.

“I will keep my fingers crossed for the guys. I believe that Legia Warszawa will beat Ajax and obtain the title. I hope that I’ll see them next season in Europe,” Bereszynski added.

Sampdoria narrowly missed out on the Europa League proper two seasons ago, after losing to Serbian side Vojvodina in the third qualifying round of the competition.

They travel to third-placed Napoli on Saturday.

