Players warned to avoid clubs in Serbia league

Footballers have been warned not to sign for Serbian clubs in the January transfer window due to what the world players’ union FIFPro described as worsening working conditions in the country.

FIFPro said that, in addition to existing problems over late payment of wages, players faced “even less chance of receiving fair treatment” after changes to the arbitration panel which rules on disputes between them and the clubs.

FIFPro said the Serbian FA (FSS) had dismissed arbitrators chosen by the local players’ union Nezavisnost and replaced them with officials linked to the biggest clubs.

The players also had to pay increased fees to lodge a complaint, FIFPro said.

“This is a flagrant violation of the fundamental rights of the professional football players in Serbia who are now effectively playing in a lawless environment,” said FIFPro general secretary Theo van Seggelen.