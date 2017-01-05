Football news

Bournemouth have announced they have appealed against the red card shown to Simon Francis in the 3-3 draw with Arsenal on Tuesday night.

Francis was shown a straight red by referee Michael Oliver following a challenge on Aaron Ramsey with the score at 3-2, before Arsenal went on to score a late equaliser at Dean Court.

If the original decision is upheld, the Bournemouth skipper will miss the Cherries’ next three games, against Millwall, Hull City and Watford.

Racist fans ordered to pay €10,000

Four Chelsea fans have been ordered to pay €10,000 to a black commuter they racially abused and shoved off a Paris train.

International outrage was sparked when footage surfaced in February 2015, showing fans chanting: “We’re racist, we’re racist and that’s the way we like it.”

Following a trial in Paris, the supporters were handed suspended sentences on top of the compensation costs for racist violence.

Their suspended terms ranged from six and eight months for two of the defendants to one year for the others.

FA asks Sagna to explain ref post

Bacary Sagna has been asked to explain himself by the English FA following a social media post which may have questioned referee Lee Mason’s integrity.

The Manchester City full-back wrote “10 against 12… but still fighting and winning as a team” on Instagram after Monday’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

Reports said the FA has asked Sagna for his observations and he has until tomorrow to re-spond. A decision on whether a charge follows will be made in due course.

City were annoyed by some of Mason’s decisions during the game. The first major talking point was the sending off of Fernandinho after 32 minutes.

Ndidi joins Foxes

Leicester City have signed Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi from Belgian side Racing Genk on a five-and-a-half-year deal subject to a work permit being granted.

No financial details were given, although media reports have mentioned a figure of £15 million pounds plus a further three million of potential add-ons.

The 20-year-old has agreed personal terms, undergone a medical and will sign a contract to June 2022 once the permit comes through officially.

Leicester, who need a replacement for N’Golo Kante after the French midfielder joined current leaders Chelsea last summer, said Ndidi was expected to complete the formalities of his move later this week.

Leipzig’s Forsberg could move – agent

RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg is a target for a number of leading clubs and could move in this month’s transfer window according to his agent, following reports linking him with Liverpool.

The Swede has been a revelation for the Bundesliga’s second-placed side this season.

Agent Hasan Cetinkaya said: “I’m not going to confirm any names, but after the excellent first half of the season that Emil has had, some big clubs have made enquiries.”

Forsberg, 25, joined Leipzig two years ago while they were still in the second division of the Bundesliga, arriving from Malmo for £3m.

Birmingham bid for Palace winger Sako

Birmingham City have lodged a £4m bid for Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako.

Blues boss Gianfranco Zola is ready to make Sako the club’s most expensive signing in seven years, reports said yesterday.

The Italian has lost three and drawn one of his four games in charge at St Andrew’s following Monday’s 3-1 home defeat to Brentford.

Zola, who replaced Gary Rowett last month, has £9m left to spend in January, having already used £1m to turn Lukas Jutkiewicz’s loan from Burnley into a permanent switch.

Mali international Sako has played just four times for the Eagles this season.

Feghouli has red card rescinded

West Ham United have successfully appealed against a three-match suspension handed to midfielder Sofiane Feghouli, clearing him to play against Manchester City in the FA Cup third round tomorrow.

The Algerian was shown a red card by referee Mike Dean in the 15th minute for a challenge on defender Phil Jones in a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester United on Monday.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic decried the decision as harsh at the time, saying Jones had committed the foul and the club would appeal.

“West Ham United can confirm that a Football Association Regulatory Commission has upheld the club’s claim for wrongful dismissal,” West Ham said in a statement.