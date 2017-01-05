Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The Analena from Annaba to Algiers (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the Bjorg from Split to Durres (Sullivan Shipping) and the MSC Irene from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) today.

The Philemon from Algiers to Algiers and the JSP Slidur from Tunis to Tunis (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) tomorrow.

The Maersk Taikung from Port Said to Port Tangier (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Saturday.

The Mearsk Bratan from Port Tangier to Canakkale, the Bjorg from Durres to Bar, the Avera from Tunis to Tunis, the Maersk Arizona from Sfax to Misurata (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the Andante from Ancona to Venice and the WMS Harlingen from Catania to Ravenna (both Sullivan Shipping) on Sunday.

The BC Hamburg from Algiers to Algiers, the Antwerp from Bejaia to Skikda (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher co Ltd) on Monday.