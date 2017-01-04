New Berlin attack arrest after police raids

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

German police have arrested a second Tunisian man for suspected involvement in the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market.

They took a 26-year-old Tunisian man into custody after storming a refugee centre and a flat in the city.

The investigation is looking into whether the second man played a role in the truck attack that killed 12 people just before Christmas.

The two had dinner together the night before the attack, but so far police say the latest suspect has only been detained on a separate case of social benefit fraud.

During the raid police found communications devices and evidence of a potential third suspect.

Chief suspect Anis Amri was killed in a shootout in Milan.

Tests in Rome showing the gun he used against Milan police was the same one used in Berlin to kill the Polish driver of the truck used in the Berlin attack.